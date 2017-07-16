Teenage pop sensation arrested for DUI, marijuana possession in - CBS46 News

Teenage pop sensation arrested for DUI, marijuana possession in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Pop star Arron Carter was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana at Carpenters Cove in Georgia, Saturday evening.

Officials found less than 1 ounce of marijuana and drug related objects, and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, was arrested for obstruction.

All of their charges were misdemeanor.

