Deputy shot after responding to domestic situation

A Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and sent to a hospital after responding to a domestic situation.

The incident occurred at a home in the Hickory Hill Subdivision in Cumming.

Authorities tell CBS46, when they arrived on the scene a man inside the home began shooting. One deputy was shot but officials say he has non life-threatening injuries.

