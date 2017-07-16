West Nile Virus and its impact on local businesses

It's mosquito season and after a recent confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Atlanta locals are spending big bucks to protect themselves.

"Its pretty expensive. mosquito services can run several hundreds of dollars a month," said Michael Bartholomew."

This is the first year small business owner Bartholomew paid a company to spray for mosquitoes.

"We don't really know where this virus is in Georgia and what areas could be affected by it so i really believe being precautionary and taking those measures is the best step," said Bartholomew.

CBS46 is also learning this mosquito scare is having a big impact on retail stores.

Brooke Smith of Mountain High Outfitters is having a hard time keeping insect repellent in stock this summer.

This is the last I've got in the store. We've got 13 other locations and we just are constantly transferring through the stores," said Smith.

Smith is cashing in on customers' concerns but the increase in fighting off insects is also changing what she's selling.

With the mosquitoes getting progressively worse this summer we've sold a lot of the permetherin as well as any of the brands with insect repellent apparel in there," said Smith.

Despite increased demand and the low supply and...the store we spoke with says they wont raise the price of their insect repellent.

