Pop star out of jail following arrest in Habersham County

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Habersham County Sheriff's Office
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (CBS46/AP) -

Pop music star Aaron Carter has been released from jail after his arrest over the weekend in Habersham County.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Canup says Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia. Carter's vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.

He was scheduled to perform in Kansas City over the weekend but was unable to due to what he tweeted as "transportation issues".

The 29 year-old Carter is the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and has two platinum selling albums and several television appearances.

