Cobb County commission chairman to host town hall meetings on tax rate hike

Homeowners in Cobb County will have several chances to speak face-to-face with Cobb County's top elected official about a proposed tax hike that the chairman says is needed to buy and protect green space.

Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce says the hike is necessary because taxes were scaled back in the wake of the recession. Now that the economy is healthier, he says, the county's needs have changed.

"What's happening right now is the product of us coming out of the recession," said Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. "In the future, we have some major costs that have to be addressed."

Police, fire, transportation, and the county vehicle fleet are just a few areas that would require more robust financial support, said Boyce, and that may leave no choice but to explore another millage increase.

"I don't want to beat around the bush here. If we want to have the standard we had before the recession, we're going to have to go to the millage rate we had before the recession, which is higher than what it is now," said Boyce.

The estimated increase on a homeowner with a $300,000 home would be a raise of about $40 per year.

Boyce also added that the even with the increase, Cobb County would still have the lowest tax rate of all of the major metro Atlanta counties.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the West Cobb Senior Center on Dallas Highway near Powder Springs.

Boyce's other scheduled town hall meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta

Saturday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Thompson Community Center in Mableton

Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at 4100 South Main St. in Acworth

