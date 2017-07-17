Flood warnings in effect for Gwinnett County

Heavy rains have caused officials in Gwinnett County to issue a flash flood warning for Gwinnett County until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

A flood warning is also in effect for Sweetwater Creek and Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County until 7:52 p.m. due to significant run-off into streams and rivers from the recent rain.

Spotty thunder showers will continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of the week.

Temperatures will warm from the mid 80s Monday, to the mid 90s by Friday.

This will be the hottest week of the summer thus far.

Heavy rain has caused a Flood Warning to be issued for Southwest Gwinnett County. Drive Carefully @CBS46 #Rain pic.twitter.com/98eSDoYaEA — Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) July 17, 2017

