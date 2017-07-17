Smoke billows into the sky as crews battle blaze at abandoned pr - CBS46 News

Smoke billows into the sky as crews battle blaze at abandoned prison farm

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A tire fire at an abandoned prison farm in DeKalb County on Sunday sent plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the Old Atlanta Prison Farm at 1500 Key Road. The site one housed as many as 1,000 inmates and was in operation from 1945-1995. 

No injuries were reported.

