Smoke billows into the sky as crews battle blaze at abandoned prison farm

A tire fire at an abandoned prison farm in DeKalb County on Sunday sent plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the Old Atlanta Prison Farm at 1500 Key Road. The site one housed as many as 1,000 inmates and was in operation from 1945-1995.

No injuries were reported.

Watch firefighters battle the blaze in the video below.

DCFR is on scene of a working abandoned prison farm fire @ 1500 Key Rd --- @itsindekalb https://t.co/1frrgf3jUk — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) July 16, 2017

