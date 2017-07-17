Austell man drowns in Lake Acworth

A search and rescue team have located the body of a man who was reported missing Friday evening in Lake Acworth.

The body of 61 year-old Ricky Wayne Watson was found Saturday morning after an extensive search.

Crews began their search Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. at Cauble Park and continued until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Crews resumed their search around 9 a.m. Saturday morning and that's when they located the body in a designated swim area.

Watson was from Austell. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

