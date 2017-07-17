Snellville man convicted of raping underage relative

A 73-year-old Gwinnett County man has been convicted of raping an underage relative over a seven-year period.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports Benjamin Daniels was convicted Thursday on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and incest.

He was arrested in September 2014. The then-15-year-old victim told Snellville police she had been molested by Daniels over a period of seven years. A trial news release states the victim said she didn't report it because "she was used to it" and afraid of Daniels' retaliation.

Daniels had previously been imprisoned on a conviction in a case that included charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. Daniels denied raping the victim during his trial.

He will be sentenced during a hearing August 1.

