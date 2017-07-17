Atlanta's own Zac Brown band visits crash victim in hospital

Zac Brown, leader of the Atlanta-based band Zac Brown Band, found the time to visit a young man in the hospital who is recovering from a crash in Pennsylvania.

Brown and the band were on the east Coast for their 2017 tour and made a stop at the hospital to wish young Thomas well.

According to a GoFundMe page created for the boy, Thomas has had surgery and has months of rehab ahead but the visit from the band boosted his spirits.

since tom couldn't see @zacbrownband last night, we brought them to him. pic.twitter.com/JwNsuRbXDw — mela (@_smela_) July 15, 2017

The Zac Brown Band is a country music group based formed in Atlanta in 2002. They've had several hits that reached number one on the country charts throughout the years.

Brown was raised in Forsyth County and later graduated from Lumkpin County High School.

