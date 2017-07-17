Firefighter severely injured by fallen tree - CBS46 News

Firefighter severely injured by fallen tree

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Coweta County Fire Department Source: Coweta County Fire Department
COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.

Lieutenant Adam Moss was responding to the scene of a tree down on Farmer Street in Newnan and during the removal, he was severely injured after a tree collapsed onto him. 

He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46