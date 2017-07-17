Atlanta Braves players, coaches, broadcasters to visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta Braves players, coaches, and broadcasters will be visiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Monday, July 17, as a part of their Christmas in July initiative.

The visit will take place on Monday, July 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will provide able children with the opportunity to visit with Santa, receive a toy from under the Christmas tree, and create jingle bell necklaces at the Braves Care Christmas Party. The Braves will also be distributing toys from the toy drive at SunTrust Park to the children staying at CHOA.

Patients will be visited floor-to-floor from groups of players and broadcasters and will be broadcasted live from Seacrest Studios.

The visit will end at the Christmas Party with group photos and autographs.

