State reps pen letter to Deal, claim superintendent decision was race motivated

Georgia State Senator Emanuel Jones and three state representatives penned a letter to Governor Deal requesting he take action on a recent decision the Henry County School Board made in rescinding the contract of a superintendent candidate.

Here is an excerpt from the letter:

After a thorough national search that was conducted by [the] Georgia School Board Association; Henry County School Board selected Dr. Timothy Gadson by a vote of 4-1 as the finalist. It should be noted immediately after the announcement was made, certain members of the community became enraged because [he] was an African American. [T]he Henry County School Board Chairwoman, Ms. Pam Nutt acted unilaterally in giving instructions to the school board's attorney regarding the negotiations of Dr. Gadson's contract... [and] it has become apparent to me that Dr. Gadson's contract was rescinded simply because of his race. [I]t should be noted that the Chairwoman of the school board has a family relationship with the school board's attorney that dates back over 40 years. I believe Dr. Gadson's candidacy presented a challenge to the board's attorney and his authority...

Henry County's school district currently has no superintendent, and 35 out of 50 of the schools are underperforming.

Gadson served as an associate superintendent with Atlanta Public Schools from 2014 to 2016, in addition to other two-year school leadership positions he's held in Minnesota, Texas and Florida.

The one person who voted against the decision, Josh Hinton, defended his stance in a quote to Henry County local media.

“He’s highly educated,” Hinton said. “However, coming from a business background, one of the first things I do is look at a resume and time spent in positions. In my opinion his does not show stability.”

(The board also expressed the need to hire locally, which Gadson was not.)

We will update this story if the representatives receive a response from the governor's office.

Here's the full text of the letter:

