Animal Control officer finds another dog buried alive

An Animal Control officer in metro Atlanta stumbled upon what's believed to be another severe case of animal cruelty after finding a dog buried up to its neck in a creek.

Organization Two Tailz Rescue in Roswell posted details of the story and say the officer found the dog "buried in mud in a creek submerged up to his head." on July 15. The officer was able to dig the dog out and take him to the Animal Control facility where he is being prepared for adoption.

It is unclear where the dog was found and Two Tailz Rescue is working to obtain more information from the responding officer.

The dog, who Two Tailz has named "Moses" has demodex mange, bacterial and fungal infections, eye infections and stomach issues. The organization also says Moses must be adopted by July 18 because he cannot go to boarding due to his medical issues.

He is a lab/pit bull mix, approximately 1 year-old and weighs about 60 pounds.

This is the second such incident involving a dog buried alive in the past month in metro Atlanta. In early June, a man found and rescued a chow chow mix, which had been buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail in Tucker. The canine later died.

