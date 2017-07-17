Dog rescued from creek miles from site where Tucker dog was buried alive

CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.

Their original post was based on an incident from July 11, where a person on Hodges Way near Stone Mountain reported constant barking coming from a nearby woods.

A Gwinnett County animal control officer searched the area and found a dog with its legs stuck in the mud of a creek with water rushing past at neck level. The officer gained the dog's trust by petting it and he was eventually able to free the animal and bring it to the shelter.

A Gwinnett County spokesperson said the animal control officer thoroughly investigated the matter and determined the dog fell in the creek and got stuck in the mud on his own.

Volunteers from Two Tailz Rescue became suspicious when they realized the rescue occurred several miles from the place in Tucker where a dog was found buried alive.

The rescue group posted an announcement on its Facebook page describing their suspicions, but after speaking with the Gwinnett County spokesperson directly, they are now satisfied with the explanation that this was just a coincidence.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.