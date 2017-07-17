Police searching for pair accused of using stolen credit cards

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman accused of using stolen credit cards at multiple locations in the county in early July.

Surveillance cameras caught images of the pair using the stolen cards at the Kroger location on Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock on July 8. The woman is also suspected of using the stolen cards at Chevron, CVS and Target locations in Woodstock.

The woman is described as having long straight hair, wearing a dark green short and black pants. The man was wearing a Coca-Cola t-shirt and a grey beret-type hat.

Police are asking anyone who have seen the couple or have any information on their whereabouts to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-928-0239.

