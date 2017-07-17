Actor George Clooney, Atlanta-based group lend voices to hunger relief campaign

For the first time, eight of the leading U.S.-based international relief organizations have joined forces to urge the American public to donate to the new Hunger Relief Fund in response to looming famines and persistent hunger threatening millions of people in the region.

Actor George Clooney is lending his voice to a public service announcement that can be viewed below:

The coalition is comprised of CARE, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, Oxfam, Plan International, Save the Children and World Vision.

Together, these organizations are working in 106 countries to reach millions of the world’s most vulnerable people with urgent assistance such as food, water, shelter, education and medical care, as well as resources to build resilience to future food crises.

More than 20 million people face starvation in the coming months and, without immediate help, 1.4 million severely malnourished children could die.

According to CARE, a child under five dies every 10 minutes because of lack of food and water. The organization has partnered with several other relief organizations in the fight, including Oxfam and Save the Children.

The campaign runs through July 28.

“Drought, displacement and conflict have converged with alarming consequences,” according to the chief executive officers of the organizations in the Global Emergency Response Coalition. “In the 21st century, innocent children should not be dying from hunger. People caught in this crisis are generously opening their homes and sharing what little they have, but they have run out of time and resources — they need our help now.”

The Global Emergency Response Coalition will use Hunger Relief Fund donations to help those already going hungry and on the brink of famine survive and lay the groundwork for recovery.

Partners including BlackRock, Google, PepsiCo, Twitter and Visa are working with the Global Emergency Response Coalition to help raise awareness and funds during the two-week appeal. The PepsiCo Foundation and BlackRock also will each generously match donations up to $1 million.

“We are proud to help combat a hunger emergency the U.N. has called the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945,” said Indra K. Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. “Companies and foundations like ours must lend a hand when communities are in need. And I urge others to join us and do what they can to bring humanitarian assistance to the millions of men, women and children who desperately need it.”

“The magnitude of this humanitarian crisis demands cooperation and action. These international relief organizations have responded forcefully by joining together to fight hunger,” said Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock. “BlackRock applauds the work of the coalition and we are proud to support their efforts to provide aid in the region and to mobilize on a massive scale.”

The appeal lasts through July 28, 2017 and donations to the Hunger Relief Fund can be made at www.globalemergencyresponse.org.

