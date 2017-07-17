Police: Men with shotgun force their way into home over debt

Police say two men forced their way into a Hall County home with a shotgun to collect a debt.

A spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Joe Chandler Road just after midnight on July 14.

When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the home with a shotgun, who was immediately taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police say they eventually found a second person hiding in the home, who was also taken into custody.

Police say the men went to the home, occupied by multiple people, to collect a debt. At one point, one of the men fired the shotgun outside the home, according to authorities.

Jose Ochoa-Paredes, 38, was arrested and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

Luis Roque, 31, was arrested and charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public road.

