Tropical Storm Don develops east of the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Don has developed east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Don is the fourth storm to develop this Atlantic hurricane season.

Latest info

Don has maximum winds at 40 mph. A tropical cyclone is considered a tropical storm once winds reach 39 mph.

Don is moving west at 17 mph.

Forecast

Don is expected to move westward into the Caribbean. However, due to wind shear in the Caribbean, the system isn't expected to last and is forecast to dissipate and not become a hurricane.

This season

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, is expected to be above average with 11-17 storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.

