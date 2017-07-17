Cobb County will close historic covered bridge for more than 3 months of repairs

After repeated auto accidents along the Concord Road Historic Covered Bridge in Smyrna, Cobb County transportation officials are set to shut down that road for more than three months in order to carry out critical repairs on the more than 150 year-old structure.

"We're averaging 12 (auto) hits a year," said Cobb County Road Maintenance Director Bill Shelton, adding that roughly 10,000 drivers every day cross the one-lane, historic structure.

"The majority of people who hit this bridge are novice drivers ... Most of them are traveling a pretty good speed, and before they know it, they hit the beam," said Shelton.

The clearance on the bridge is just seven feet. The repairs will begin August 7, and will focus on re-enforcing the support to the structure from below. The cost is estimated to be around $800,000, paid for by previously-allocated tax money, said Shelton.

