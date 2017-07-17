Man accused of sodomizing disabled adult

A man was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office after being accused of sodomizing a disabled adult.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says during an investigation, they found that 33-year-old Christopher Young, of Gainesville, allegedly sodomized the disabled adult on July 11.

Police say Young was arrested without incident on July 15 and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.