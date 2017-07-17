Expect overnight lane closures on downtown connector in Atlanta

If you have to travel through Atlanta overnight, expect multiple lane closures on the downtown connector.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says some lanes will be closed as crews work on I-75/85 in the heart of the city.

The lane closures will take place every night through Friday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., as long as the weather doesn't impact crews.

Officials say to expect the four left lanes and onside inside shoulder on the southbound side of the connector to be closed between North Avenue and Fulton Street.

