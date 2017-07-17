Georgians wonder what will happen with their healthcare

There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal.

Every vote is critical for passage, so majority leader Mitch McConnell postponed the vote after finding out Arizona Senator John McCain would miss it due to a healthcare emergency to repair a blood clot.

Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.

Nine years ago, Fredrick Bryant found out he was HIV positive.

"I thought I was going to die," says Bryant.

Before the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, he was out of luck.

"I was denied," says Bryant.

Even Obamacare didn't solve the problem. Funding through the Federal Ryan White Program provided him with the life-saving coverage. His medication would go from costing $3,000 a month to $20 a month. More importantly, it allows him to be healthy enough to go to work.

"I'm able to pay my bills and take care of other things that are important to me, and kind of provide for my family," says Bryant.

Bryant is concerned programs like the one he uses would get cut under the Republicans' Senate health care proposal.

Craig Moore, who owns three businesses, including Old Fourth Distillery, says skyrocketing premiums are making it tough to budget and plan. So he's been open to hearing the Republican plan.

"Just in the past two to three years, 20-30 percent increase in our rates," says Moore.

Even Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia is asking for an average premium increase of 40 percent. That's to insure individual markets in Georgia under the Affordable Care Act, according to Kaiser Health News.

"For the individual market, they probably are the most important insurer in the state. They cover all 159 counties, and for 96 of Georgia's counties, they're the only insurer in the individual marketplace," says Laura Colbert with non-partisan group Georgians for a Healthy Future.

State Senator David Perdue supports the Senate plan, which gives states more control because he says states "can then tailor insurance programs to best benefit their unique populations."

Colbert disagrees.

"It actually puts health insurance companies and the government back in the middle of the provider/patient relationship, rather than taking them out," says Colbert.

Moore says something has to be done.

"It's pretty scary, either way," says Moore.

For Bryant, who is now a health care educator, his health coverage means hope, to be healthy enough to see his grandchildren graduate high school.

