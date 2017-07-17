Auto parts store robbed 3 times in southeast Atlanta

Police say they're looking for two men caught robbing an auto parts store in Atlanta three times.

The Advance Auto Parts store in the 1300 block of Moreland Avenue SE was robbed on June 26, July 3 and July 13, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the same two men robbed the store on June 26 and July 3, while one of the men in the first two robberies was caught by himself on July 13.

Video captured the men going inside the store and removing items, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the robberies, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

