Development growing around MARTA stations in Atlanta

CBS46 is discovering that MARTA is a common thread in a trend of rapid expansion in metro Atlanta. New town homes, condos and office towers are exploding around the transit centers.

Their online women's shoe business is only a few months old, but it's not the only new thing sprouting up near Shahile Chawla and his wife Jenelle's Edgewood neighborhood in northeast Atlanta.

We sent Chopper 46 scouring the skies, showing you the construction cranes attracted to local MARTA stations like bees to honey, from Edgewood-Candler Park, to Avdondale, to Dunwoody and Chamblee.

MARTA has 38 stations.

"I would say almost every station has some development going on around it," says Amanda Rhein, the senior director for MARTA Transit Oriented Development.

Rhein says Buckhead's Lindbergh Station is a good example of where the development was done by design.

"We've sprawled, and sprawled, and sprawled, and we can't continue to grow outwardly. We need to grow vertically," says Rhein.

Companies are seeing the value of putting down roots near MARTA stations, like the Dunwoody MARTA station, where soon-to-be constructed State Farm Insurance is right across the street.

"Developers really are clamoring to get control of the land around the MARTA stations because they're seeing there's demand for it today, and given how the city's going to grow in the future, that demand is only going to increase," says Rhein.

CBS46 has learned the 20 county Atlanta area will add 2.5 million people in roughly 20 years, and it's like adding the equivalent of metro Charlotte, North Carolina to metro Atlanta.

We discovered the Atlanta Regional Commission believes we'll have a population total of at least 8 million people. With our projected population boom not easing this crunch and bunch of local traffic, the Chawla family believes MARTA might soon become a necessity.

