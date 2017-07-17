Mechanical issue causes delays at College Park MARTA station

CBS46 is learning more about why the College Park MARTA station was shut down for almost an hour Monday, causing extreme delays.

We learned that the power went out at the station around 12:45 p.m.

Service came to a halt, throwing off schedules and leaving many riders frustrated.

The outage impacted both the Red and Gold lines from the Airport to the East Point station.

CBS46 found out that MARTA used buses to get people where they needed to go while service was down, though many were still late to appointments, and some say they didn't want to use the buses.

After about 50 minutes, power was restored and service was restarted.

CBS46 questioned a MARTA spokesperson about what happened and found out it was a mechanical issue that brought service to a halt, though we also learned they're still working to find out exactly what went wrong.

Through a spokesperson, MARTA apologized, and we've learned they will continue to use buses in addition to the trains, if necessary to get things back on schedule.

