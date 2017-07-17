Parked cars have become target for thieves in midtown Atlanta

Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta. The numbers are going up and so is the anxiety of residents who live there.

It's a crime trend that doesn't seem to be going away. In one July week, there were 39 cars broken into in Atlanta police's Zone 5, up slightly from the same time a year before.

Carlos Bargas knows what it feels like to come back to a car that's been broken into. Fortunately Bargas didn't have anything valuable in his vehicle to get stolen. That's why police advise everyone to keep their cars clean and free of expensive items.

Shelly Gu says she loves living in Midtown, but she knows she has to stay aware when it comes to crimes like these.

"Right now, I park on the street and there have definitely been times where I've felt like what's in my car should probably be hidden," she says.

Residents say they want to see more police patrolling the streets.

Atlanta police say it has a significant presence in Midtown, and advise people to lock their cars and make sure they don't leave valuable items inside.

