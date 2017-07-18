Driving instructor explains rules of the road following deadly crash involving Gwinnett County teens

A tragedy involving the death of two Gwinnett County teenagers in a crash prompted CBS46 to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.More >
A tragedy involving the death of two Gwinnett County teenagers in a crash prompted CBS46 to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.More >
CBS46 has confirmed a deadly online game has claimed a life in Georgia. It's called "The Blue Whale Challenge" and the GBI says a Gwinnett County teenager played the game and took her own life as a result.More >
CBS46 has confirmed a deadly online game has claimed a life in Georgia. It's called "The Blue Whale Challenge" and the GBI says a Gwinnett County teenager played the game and took her own life as a result.More >
Heavy rains have caused officials in Gwinnett County to issue a flood warning for Sweetwater Creek and Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County until 7:52 p.m. due to significant run-off into streams and rivers from the recent rain.More >
Heavy rains have caused officials in Gwinnett County to issue a flood warning for Sweetwater Creek and Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County until 7:52 p.m. due to significant run-off into streams and rivers from the recent rain.More >
A 73-year-old Gwinnett County man has been convicted of raping an underage relative over a seven-year period.More >
A 73-year-old Gwinnett County man has been convicted of raping an underage relative over a seven-year period.More >
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >