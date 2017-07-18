Driving instructor explains rules of the road following deadly crash involving Gwinnett County teens

Two Gwinnett County teens died in a crash Sunday night, and we've confirmed that three other teenagers in one of the cars involved were all under 17-years-old.

Witnesses tell police the group was speeding.

Just weeks before school beings for much of metro Atlanta, the tragedy prompted us to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.

"I try to tell them to think about how devastated your parents would be if they lost you," says driving instructor Fatimah Jones.

And that's the harsh reality two Gwinnett County families now face after the teens -- 16-year-old Sani Velani and his friend 15-year-old Afaan Asif -- died in the wreck.

CBS46 confirmed two other teens riding in the car were injured. Police tell us the group rode down Lawrenceville Highway Sunday evening before colliding with an SUV, then going off-road and slamming into a power pole.

"I feel devastated, honestly, and as an instructor, I kind of feel a little bit let down," says Jones.

CBS46 took a ride with Jones. We asked her to explain the rules regarding the kinds of passengers a newly licensed driver can have.

"For the first six months, you cannot have anyone in the vehicle except for an immediate family member," says Jones. "Then the next six months, you are allowed one non-family member in the vehicle. The second six months, you are allowed three non-family members in the vehicle."

Those restrictions last for two years if a teen gets his license at 16. For those driving at 15 on their permit, at least one person in the car must be 21 or older.

Jones says cautious driving is a lesson she preaches to all her students.

"It's a privilege that should be treated as an honor and a responsibility because you're holding not only your life in your hands, you're holding someone else's life in your hands," says Jones.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.