McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >