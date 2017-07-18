Partly cloudy with isolated storms in Atlanta Tuesday

Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Tuesday with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

Will it rain?

There is a slight chance of storms.

What you need to know

It'll be another hot and humid day in Atlanta, similar to how it's felt over the past several weeks. While it won't be a wash out, an isolated storm will be possible again in the afternoon and evening hours through sunset.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don developed in the Atlantic Monday, but isn't expected to impact the U.S. Click here to read more about Don.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 71° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 71° Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Noon

Partly cloudy. 86° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. 86° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph. 3 PM

3 PM

Partly cloudy. 88° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. 88° Northwest wind from 0-5 mph. 5 PM

5 PM

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 90° West wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 90° West wind from 0-5 mph. 7 PM

7 PM

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° West wind from 0-5 mph.



Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° West wind from 0-5 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 78° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

8:47 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

More weather

