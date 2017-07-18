Local rapper Killer Mike honored for work with young people

Atlanta native and rapper Killer Mike shared his thoughts on what should be done inside public school systems during a ceremony where he was being honored Monday.

The rapper, born Michael Render, talked about the state of Atlanta Public Schools as he was being recognized for his work in encouraging young people to vote and promoting entrepreneurship.

"We have 70 percent of our schools named for black educators and black emancipators, we have to graduate 70 percent or more," said Render. "To the Atlanta School Board: We have to make sure that teachers feel empowered teaching and do not feel victimized. Whatever we need to do to back you up, to make you a better board as a constituency, we are willing to do, but we will not take failure as an option anymore."

Render graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Atlanta and also attended Morehouse College. He urged Atlanta to be more inclusive and figure out ways in which neighborhoods can be gentrified, without kicking out long-time residents.

He also urged Atlanta school district officials to teach trades and an entrepreneurial spirit among students. He made his comments during a ceremony that took place at Atlanta City Hall on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.