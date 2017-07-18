Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding daughter at home in Johns Creek

Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.

CBS46 has been investigating claims that Kelly has been holding several women against their will at homes in the city. One account comes from an alleged victim's parents, who say Kelly convinced their 21 year-old daughter to stay with him by brainwashing her.

During a press conference, a family representative said information about the case should appear in the next few days. The alleged victim's mother says she just wants Kelly to release her daughter.

"So we just want him to release her and let her go on with her life, because he's affected too many young girls over the years," said the victim's mother during the press conference. "I just want her home to try and get her rehabilitated."

No one was available at either house that Kelly is alleged to have been keeping the women when CBS46 knocked on the doors. Also, when we asked the alleged victim's parents for details about their claims, they refused to answer questions of provide proof.

The woman's mother and father have gone as far as to get Johns Creek Police involved and even the FBI. We've pressed both agencies for information but neither agency reported finding evidence that a crime is occurring.

