Orientation to be held to address teacher shortages in Cobb County

Teacher shortages in the Cobb County school district will be just one of several issues addressed during an orientation on Tuesday.

It's an opportunity to answer any teacher concerns and get them acclimated with issues facing the district. Teacher shortages are a statewide problem and officials they're having a difficult time filling open positions in districts all across metro Atlanta.

In Cobb County, there are 120 open positions for teachers. There's 70 open position in Atlanta and nearly 200 other openings in Gwinnett County. In DeKalb County, 271 teaching jobs have yet to be filled and there are many factors contributing to this critical shortage.

Resignations, retiring teachers and people just leaving the job to pursue other options are just a few of the reasons why so many positions are available.

Another issue, getting enough school bus drivers. It's a part-time job with split shifts and the responsibility of caring for dozens of students.

Classes at Cobb County schools will begin on July 31, the earliest the district has ever started back from the Summer break. An online petition with more than 11,000 signatures is hoping to make sure that classes don't begin in July next year.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's orientation will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the New Teacher Academy at McEachern High School on New MacLand Road in Powder Springs.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.