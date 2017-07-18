Orientation to be held to address teacher shortages in Cobb County

Teacher shortages in the Cobb County school district will be just one of several issues addressed during an orientation on Tuesday.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
Are you at least 21 years old and in need of a job? The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation could be the place for you.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
Teacher shortages in the Cobb County school district will be just one of several issues addressed during an orientation on Tuesday.More >
After repeated auto accidents along the Concord Road Historic Covered Bridge in Smyrna, Cobb County transportation officials are set to shut down that road for more than three months in order to carry out critical repairs on the more than 150 year-old structure.More >
Homeowners in Cobb County will have several chances to speak face-to-face with Cobb County's top elected official about a proposed tax hike that the chairman says is needed to buy and protect green space.More >
A search and rescue team have located the body of a man who was reported missing Friday evening in Lake Acworth.More >
Atlanta Braves players, coaches, and broadcasters will be visiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Monday, July 17.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.More >
