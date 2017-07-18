Police searching for missing Polk County woman

Police are searching for a missing Polk County woman who was last seen by her family on July 11.

Rebecca Langston was last seen leaving her family home in the Cedartown area in a black 2001 Volvo 580 with the Georgia license tag PKQ 8673. Her family doesn't know where she could have been heading.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 678-246-5130.

