Several early morning robberies reported in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating a series of robberies that happened during the early morning hours on Tuesday in Midtown.

Police say as many as three robberies were reported within a mile radius near Atlantic Station between 6:20 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

The robberies were reported on Peachtree Street, 16th Street and 18th Street all within a twenty minute time frame. It is unclear if the robberies are connected.

CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will provide updates as new information is learned.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.