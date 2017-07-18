Firefighter's daughter continues to struggle to recover from skateboarding injury

The daughter of a Gwinnett County firefighter is fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury while skateboarding on July 4.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
A tragedy involving the death of two Gwinnett County teenagers in a crash prompted CBS46 to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.More >
CBS46 has confirmed a deadly online game has claimed a life in Georgia. It's called "The Blue Whale Challenge" and the GBI says a Gwinnett County teenager played the game and took her own life as a result.More >
Heavy rains have caused officials in Gwinnett County to issue a flood warning for Sweetwater Creek and Suwanee Creek in Gwinnett County until 7:52 p.m. due to significant run-off into streams and rivers from the recent rain.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
