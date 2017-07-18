Firefighter's daughter continues to struggle to recover from skateboarding injury

The daughter of a Gwinnett County firefighter is fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury while skateboarding on July 4.

Caroline Wirl, daughter of Gary Wirl, fell off of the skateboard and hit her head on the street and was taken to the hospital. A CT scan revealed a basal skull fracture on the left side of her head and she also had brain contusions and bleeding. A tube was put in the front of her brain to relieve pressure and drain fluid.

Although she has made some strides in recovery she continues to have setbacks and remains in the ICU at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville. Her heart rate and blood pressure continue to dramatically fluctuate and she is having a tracheotomy done on Tuesday.

Post your thoughts and prayers for Caroline on the Facebook created for her! Also, a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for medical bills.

