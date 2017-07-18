Notorious shoplifter Doris Payne arrested again

Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950's, is in trouble again.

Chamblee Police arrested Payne for shoplifting at a Walmart location on Chamblee Tucker Drive on Monday.

According to police, Payne was observed stealing several items in various departments throughout the store by a loss prevention officer. As Payne tried to exit the store, she was apprehended.

She had a total of $86.22 worth of items inside her purse when she was caught. She was also wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest for shoplifting.

Payne was most recently accused of stealing a $2,000 diamond necklace from a store at Perimeter Mall. After she missed that March 6 appearance, the judge in the case issued a bench warrant for Payne's arrest. She was later taken into custody on March 13.

Payne's first arrest was in 1952 and her largest known alleged theft occurred back in the 1970's, when she was caught stealing a diamond ring from Monte Carlo worth $500,000.

Her story has caught the attention of documentary filmmakers. In an interview for a special called "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne" she bragged about her skills as a jewel thief.

"There's never been a day, that I went to steal, when I did not get what I went to do," said Payne.

Payne has also been the subject of a documentary on Netflix which details crimes dating back to the 1950s.

Atlanta Police call Payne a career criminal whose modus operandi was to trick unsuspecting clerks in jewelry stores into showing her various diamond rings and, in the process, confuse them to the point that they forgot how many items they'd taken out to show.

Payne would then take an item. She rarely spends long periods of time in jail because of her health.

It is unclear when Payne will appear in court on her latest shoplifting charge.

