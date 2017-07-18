Mother charged with murder after child found dead in hot car

A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1 year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.

Dijanelle Fowler was arrested on Monday and charged with murder, child cruelty and concealing the death of her child who was found dead inside a vehicle in a parking lot near Emory University Hospital on June 15.

According to DeKalb County Police, Fowler was suffering from a medical emergency when officers found her and the child. Emergency personnel pronounced the toddler dead at the scene. Fowler was also taken to an area hospital.

It is unclear when Fowler is expected in court.

