Search crews look for missing teenager in Etowah River

A 17-year-old boy was swimming with friends Tuesday afternoon from the banks of the Etowah River to the railroad trestle that crosses the river.

Officials say the teen went underwater but never resurfaced.

Emergency search crews have been combing the river to find him.

We will update this story as we get more information.

