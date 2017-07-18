Rev. Warnock and other religious leaders demand Fair Equitable Budget From Congress

Rev. Raphael Warnock of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church joins a group of clergy from across the nation on Capital Hill on Tuesday, July 18.

The group of religious leaders is demanding Congress to reject both the immoral budget proposed by the Trump Administration and the equally unjust health care bill that the Senate may have a procedural vote on in the coming weeks. A vote initially scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

This proposed budget will negatively impact African American families and communities including deep cuts in education, Medicaid and civil rights.

Faith leaders will also debut an aggressive social media campaign to amplify calls for Congress to withdraw the controversial healthcare bill that could strip life-saving health coverage from millions of Americans. #BlackClergyUprising #BlackClergyVoices

