Body of 17-year-old teen recovered from Etowah River

The body of a 17-year-old teen has been recovered from the Etowah River in Bartow County.

Crews were searching for the teen, who went under water and never resurfaced.

A spokesperson with Bartow County says the teen and his friends were swimming from the banks of the river when the teen went under water just before 2 p.m.

The search was around Old River Road and Highway 41 in Bartow County.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.