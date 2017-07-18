Kemp expands Georgia's crowdfunding rule

Secretary of State Brian Kemp, as Georgia's Commissioners of Securities, amended the state's crowdfunding rule to allow more companies to utilize the Invest Georgia Exemption(IGE).

“The Invest Georgia Exemption provides entrepreneurs with increased access to capital from Georgia investors in order to develop new business ventures, grow existing operations, and create jobs in our state,” stated Secretary Kemp. “By expanding the exemption, we expect more businesses to take advantage of crowdfunding and develop roots in the Peach State.”

The IGE is widely recognized as one of the most successful crowdfunding rules in the country, and over fifty entities currently utilize the exemption.

“Georgia is a wonderful place for entrepreneurs to start businesses, and this exemption only makes it easier,” said Kemp. “The Securities Division will continue to identify ways to cut red tape and allow our hardworking citizens to create jobs.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

