Customer loses thousands, turns to Better Call Harry after moving nightmare

When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
A tragedy involving the death of two Gwinnett County teenagers in a crash prompted CBS46 to track down the rules of the road when it comes to the restrictions placed on young drivers.More >
The daughter of a Gwinnett County firefighter is fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury while skateboarding on July 4.More >
CBS46 has confirmed a deadly online game has claimed a life in Georgia. It's called "The Blue Whale Challenge" and the GBI says a Gwinnett County teenager played the game and took her own life as a result.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >