Customer loses thousands, turns to Better Call Harry after moving nightmare

When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online.

Mckee found a mover, or so she thought.

In reality, she'd booked a move through a moving broker who assigned the contract to David and Goliath Movers in Gwinnett county.

Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start. The mover didn't have enough room on the truck and the price of the move would be based on weight. At the end of the move, Mckee got the shock of her life

When the driver told her she owed an additional $5,400, the customer soon learned that her belongings were weighed with another customer's load.

So why is she still waiting for a refund?

Better Call Harry takes a closer look at what you need to know to hire the right mover and how to avoid a scenario like this one.

