Free school supplies provided in Marietta

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia has kicked off its third annual Back to School Supply distribution events and made a stop in Marietta Tuesday to distribute thousands of free school supplies to children and families in attendance.

Patricia Durham is a grandmother to two boys who are headed back to school

“It's just so much pressure on the families who can't afford what other families have,” says Durham.

Each child received free back-to-school supplies, including back packs, notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, binders, paper and other essential items. Free health screenings, games, snacks and entertainment was also provided.

Every new school year presents financial challenges for families who have to struggle to pay for all the school supplies children need to get through the upcoming school year.

Maria Henriquez with Amerigroup says, “We know that getting all the school supplies they need sometimes is a struggle for our families, so we want to make sure we help them.”

On average, resources and supplies needed to prepare a child for the school year cost approximately $500 per child. This is not feasible for many low-income families across Georgia and can result in adverse stress that negatively impacts the lives of children and their entire family. Research also shows that 1 in 5 children who live in poverty have a tendency to skip school because they don’t have the supplies they need to succeed academically.

