Man shoots friend after argument at Auto Zone

Police say a man shot his friend after they got into an argument at an Auto Zone in DeKalb County.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Memorial Drive and Columbia Drive.

Four friends got into an argument at the store, which led to the shooting, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say the alleged shooter was taken into custody, while the victim was taken to the hospital.

The identities of the individuals involved were not released by authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.