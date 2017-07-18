Threat causes short delay at Decatur MARTA station - CBS46 News

Threat causes short delay at Decatur MARTA station

By WGCL Digital Team
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

MARTA service at the Decatur station was temporarily delayed Tuesday after a bomb threat.

A spokesperson with MARTA says service was delayed for about 15 minutes while crews performed the necessary safety checks.

The threat was not credible and service was quickly restored, according to the spokesperson.

