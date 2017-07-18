Wells Fargo evacuated Tuesday after bomb threat - CBS46 News

Wells Fargo evacuated Tuesday after bomb threat

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a Wells Fargo in Cobb County was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

The threat was made to the bank in the 1200 block of Windy Hill Road around 12:30 p.m.

This is the same bank a man was killed in after holding it hostage for several hours in early July.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

