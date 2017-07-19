State Senator speaks out after Henry County rescinds offer to school superintendent candidate

CBS46 is staying on top of new developments in the superintendent saga one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts is now facing.

We previously told you Henry County rescinded their offer to the finalist for the position. Now we're talking to the state senator getting involved, who believes racism was at the root of the board's decision.

"A lot of the posts were, in my opinion, racially fueled...we have a serious situation in Henry County that's getting progressively worse," says State Senator Emanuel Jones, who is reacting to a decision by Henry County school board officials he feels was based on race.

"Dr. Gadson would have been the very first African American school superintendent, he would have been the very first to be elected outside of Henry County, so he was a trailblazer and some people in the community became upset because of that," says Jones.

CBS46 got a copy of the letter Jones sent to Gov. Nathan Deal, imploring the governor to step in. Jones also cited a lack of communication regarding contract negotiations as to why he thinks Dr. Timothy Gadson's job offer for superintendent was taken away.

We previously told you how Gadson countered the board's roughly $225,000 a year salary with one that sat at more than $300,000.

In response to Jones' letter, the board sent us a statement stating they had concerns about potential plagiarism in Gadson's 100-day proposal, but still gave him and his attorney multiple changes to negotiate. They went on to say they didn't want to make taxpayers liable for the kind of money Gadson was asking for.

Speaking of tax dollars, we've uncovered the total cost for the first round of the superintendent search totaled about $7,000.



