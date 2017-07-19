ACLU to sue Fulton County for changing polling locations

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against Fulton County, saying officials broke state law when it decided to change polling locations in several predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

According to the lawsuit, state law requires notice of proposed polling place changes 14 days before a vote is taken. Lawyers for the ACLU say the Fulton County Board of Registration and Election proposed the changes just six days before voting in favor of changing locations.

County Elections Director Richard Barron told CBS46 the board mails out a precinct card describing the changes after the board votes.

Fulton County says early voting went so well at the new, consolidated sites that it makes sense to move the voters there. But it's getting the word out that's worrying the African American community.

