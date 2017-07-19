Suspects accused of crashing BMW through store front

Police are looking for four suspects accused of ramming a BMW into the store front of a Henry County gun and pawn shop.

Henry County Police say the incident happened during the early morning hours of July 13 at the Henry County Gun and Pawn on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.

The suspects are accused of smashing the vehicle into the store front to gain entry. Although the burglary attempt caused extensive damage to the building, the suspects were unable to get away with anything.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact Henry County Police.

